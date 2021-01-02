Getting rid of your Christmas tree? Donate it to this zoo which will feed it to goats

With Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations behind us, many are taking down the beautiful decorations that adorned their homes this festive season. An American zoo has come up with an incredibly innovative way for anybody looking to get rid of their Christmas tree. This odd method is environmentally friendly and ‘tree-mendously’ adorable, all at once.

The Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, located in Michigan, shared this post on their Facebook page. It reads, “We hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas! If you are ready to take down the tree and would like to recycle, we are now accepting donations of real Christmas Trees to feed the goats! Donated trees can be left in the main parking lot next to the TREE-mendous Treat sign, please no tinsel or flocked trees and be sure to remove all decorations”.

Now that is undoubtedly a ‘tree-at’. Check out the entire post below:

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has almost 80 shares on Facebook and has simultaneously accumulated more than 50 reactions from people.

Jenny Ferels, the zoo’s brand ambassador, states that Christmas trees make for super healthy meals for animals, reports UPI.com. “Pine needles have a lot of Vitamin C in them, so they’re getting some vitamins there, and it’s a natural de-wormer for goats too,” she said.

What are your thoughts on this inventive ‘two birds with one stone’ type of method used to dispose of Christmas trees?