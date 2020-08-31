Sections
Home / It's Viral / Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan

Girl, 3, swept more than 100 feet in the air by giant kite in Taiwan

Identifying the girl solely by the surname Lin, local news reports said she amazingly only suffered minor cuts.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 14:05 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Taiwan

In this image made from video, a 3-year-old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite during a kite festival in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan. (AP)

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet (30 metres) into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed.

Horrified spectators screamed as the girl was catapulted high above them, where she was spun helplessly at the end of the kite’s long orange streamer as it soared and swooped in the high wind.

It took some 30 seconds before the girl’s nightmare ended and she was pulled back to the ground by members of the crowd as the kite was brought back under control.

In this image made from video, a 3 year old girl is lifted into the air by a large kite during a kite festival in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan. ( AP )

Identifying the girl solely by the surname Lin, local news reports said she amazingly only suffered minor cuts.



The distress caused by the sight the near disaster persuaded organisers to cut short the festival in Hsinchu city in northwestern Taiwan.

A Hsinchu city government official told media that a sudden gust of wind at the site, which is know for its strong winds, caused the kite’s tail to wrap around the child’s waist.

Video of the incident was shared by festival-goers on social media and quickly racked up millions of views.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Experts says fresh clash reflects grim reality of LAC situation
Aug 31, 2020 14:05 IST
Prashant Bhushan should pay Re 1 or go to jail for 3 months: Supreme Court
Aug 31, 2020 13:17 IST
‘Provocative’: India lashes out at new Chinese attempt to alter status quo
Aug 31, 2020 14:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre, says Modi govt has no interest in seeking truth
Aug 31, 2020 13:40 IST

latest news

Swara asks if Rhea is ‘being framed’ in Sushant case as new chats surface
Aug 31, 2020 14:17 IST
JEE Main 2020: Candidates, parents in UP express concern ahead of exams
Aug 31, 2020 14:15 IST
Anuj Chuke is the event manager who’s creating the right buzz
Aug 31, 2020 14:15 IST
Ashu Sehrawat is inspiring the youth of modern India
Aug 31, 2020 14:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.