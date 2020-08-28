Girl makes a PowerPoint presentation to convince parents to get her a pet cat. Twitter is rooting for her

Getting a pet home is a huge responsibility, and parents often have to figure out different ways to explain this to their kids who ask for one. However, the compelling case made by this girl, and the way she does it, has won so many hearts, the Internet’s rooting for her to get one. To prove to her parents that she can handle the responsibility of taking care of a pet, she made a proper PowerPoint presentation with various slides to make her point. Her idea has gone all kinds of viral.

A tweet about this presentation was shared by the girl’s dad on Twitter. He has since been inundated with requests to give in, and get her the pet she wants.

“Our daughter made a PowerPoint,” the girl’s dad Christopher Doyle tweeted on August 25. In his tweets, he also shared pictures of the presentation.

From detailing the pros of getting a cat, which include, “It would be so cute please” to a promise about clearing the litter box, the kid makes her case. She even mentions how she was promised a hamster five years ago, which she never got. The presentation ends with an adorable picture of a kitten, to further strengthen her case.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected a ton of responses. It currently has over 16,000 likes and more than 3,600 retweets - and still counting. Now, it’s not just the girl herself but many more on Twitter trying to convince her dad - something that she’s quite happy about.

Here’s what Twitter is saying:

“Get her the cat. She’s going to be a CEO someday, and you want to be on her good side” posted a Twitter user. “Wonderful... that girl will go far! If only all PowerPoints were that engaging,” shared another.

What do you think about this?