Glacier, waterfall captured on Himachal road. Watch stunning video

The video shows the vehicle driving through the waterfall.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:23 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A screenshot from the video shared by Twitter user Ankur Rapria, IRS. (Twitter/@ankurrapria11)

If you’re missing a trip to the hills, this video may offer some comfort. It captures the breathtaking view of a road in Himachal Pradesh’s hilly terrain.

Twitter user Ankur Rapria, IRS, who earlier shared a video of a narrow meandering road in Himachal, has shared another similar video. Written in Hindi, the tweet, when translated reads, “Amazing Himachal. This is a road of Himachal. There is a glacier on the road and inside it there is a waterfall, which has to be crossed.”

In the comments section of the post, Rapria added that he recorded the video on his way to Killar near Bagotu Got and added the glacier is “a big one… solid like a rock”.

The video, recorded from inside a car, shows the vehicle driving through the waterfall. The video makes for a wonderful watch. Take a look:



Posted earlier today, the video has collected over 600 likes so far.

“Super… the water must be so pure and refreshing!” commented an individual. “Wow... now I wanna visit this amazing place,” posted another. “Beautiful!” wrote a third.

What do you think about this incredible video? Would you like to drive across this road?

Also Read | Video of bathing elephants will make you want to take a dip in the water

