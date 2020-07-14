Glass or cake? Video asks pressing question in the ‘everything is cake’ era

Sections
Glass half full, glass half empty, or glass is cake? There is only one way to truly find out, and that is by watching the video.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 19:44 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows Zack King cutting a ‘glass’. (Twitter/@zachking)

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, you may have seen a new wave of memes taking over your feed. The trend called ‘everything is cake’ has netizens sharing videos of everyday things which when sliced, turn out to be cake. If you’re feeling baffled after reading that statement, worry not. Here is a video that perfectly encapsulates what this trend is all about.

Initially posted on Twitter in 2019, this video by filmmaker Zach King is capturing tweeple’s attention once again. Posted by a Twitter user with the handle ‘UniversallyCAPE’, the clip has been shared with text reading, “This is incredible”.

The recording starts with King pouring water from a jug into a glass, halfway. He says, “Some see this glass as half-full, some see it as half empty”. He then places the glass on a wooden table and says, “But I see it as a piece of cake”.

At that instance, King picks up a knife kept on the desk and slices the ‘glass’ open. It is revealed that the glass is, in fact, a cake.



If you’re left bamboozled after watching this clip, know that you’re not alone. This tweet currently has almost 11,000 retweets and comments as well as nearly 21,000 likes. The recording itself has over one million views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this perfect ‘everything is cake’ video. One person said:

“This has strong late 90s/early 2000s after-school special vibes...I dig,” read one comment on the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this recording and the ‘everything is cake’ trend?

