Sections
Home / It's Viral / Glitch in chocolate factory envelops Swiss town in cocoa dust

Glitch in chocolate factory envelops Swiss town in cocoa dust

The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports that there was a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:19 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Berlin

Combined with strong winds on Friday morning, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, leaving a fine cocoa dusting. (Unsplash)

Residents of a Swiss town got a bit of a shock when it started snowing particles of a fine cocoa powder after the ventilation system at a chocolate factory malfunctioned.

The Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed local reports that there was a minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted “cocoa nibs” in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.

The nibs, fragments of crushed cocoa beans, are the basis of chocolate.

Combined with strong winds on Friday morning, the powder spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, leaving a fine cocoa dusting.



The company says one car was lightly coated, and that it has offered to pay for any cleaning needed — but hasn’t yet been taken up on the offer.

Factory production was able to continue as normal and the company says the particles were completely harmless to people or the environment.

The ventilation system has now been repaired.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not fit for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Aug 19, 2020 14:34 IST
As Covid-19 care centres gradually close, Mumbai’s civic body to transfer medical equipment
Aug 19, 2020 14:33 IST
Swara Bhasker says she has ‘lost a lot of work’ because of her opinions
Aug 19, 2020 14:30 IST
Scientists decode immune system changes in children with rare Covid related syndrome
Aug 19, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.