Sections
Home / It's Viral / Global Tiger Day 2020: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to actor Randeep Hooda, people react to good news of increase in tiger population

Global Tiger Day 2020: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to actor Randeep Hooda, people react to good news of increase in tiger population

Global Tiger Day 2020: Many Twitter users are also taking pledge to save the tigers.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Global Tiger Day 2020: People are sharing various comments using the hashtag #IndiasTigerSuccess. (Twitter/@PIB_India)

Global Tiger Day, each year, is celebrated on July 29 around the world in different countries to create awareness about conservation of the species. The day is celebrated after various countries came together to sign Saint Petersburg Declaration on Tiger Conservation in 2010 with one common goal – to save the animal from the face of extinction.

Recently, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar , about four hours ago, took to Twitter to sharer the encouraging news about the increase in the population of the tigers in India.

“Project Tiger was launched in 1973 with just 9 tiger reserves. Today, India has 50 reserves having 2967 tigers. Tiger sits at the peak of the food chain and the increased numbers is a testimony of the robust bio-diversity,” he tweeted. The minister also shared a video detailing India’s successful tiger story.



This soon piqued people’s attention and many started sharing their reactions to this positive news, including actor and animal activist Randeep Hooda who tweeted:



“Majestic, magical & most talked about animal, India now proudly houses 70% of global tiger population. Unprecedented efforts saw us doubling the numbers in just 4 years,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda and shared this video:

Here’s a tweet from ADGP of Assam Police:

Take a look at what others shared while using the hashtag #IndiasTigerSuccess:

Not just expressing their happiness, several Twitter users also took a pledge to save the majestic creatures and do their bit in contributing to further increase in the population of tigers. To celebrate the Global Tiger Day – which is also known as International Tiger day - they flooded the micro-blogging platform with all sorts of comments. Here are some:

What’s your International Tiger Day tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Streamlined Tokyo Games may set future standard, says Coates
Jul 29, 2020 13:15 IST
New Education Policy 2020 gets cabinet nod, to be released today, check details here
Jul 29, 2020 13:14 IST
DIAT develops medical bed isolation system to combat Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 13:03 IST
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check MSBSHE class 10 results
Jul 29, 2020 13:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.