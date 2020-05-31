Glossy Ibis collapses due to heat at PM House, rescued and kept under observation

Sections
Updated: May 31, 2020 12:03 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, New Delhi

The Ibis was rescued by Wildlife SOS team. (Twitter)

A young Glossy Ibis bird has been rescued from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence here after it collapsed in the severe heat due to exhaustion and dehydration.

The bird, which belongs to a migratory species called Plegadis falcinellus, was unable to fly away on Friday when the security personnel stumbled upon it near the reception area of the PM House on 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Concerned for its well-being, the officials immediately contacted Wildlife SOS (WSOS) on their 24-hour rescue helpline number. In a statement, WSOS said the bird was rescued by a two member team after the NGO rushed an animal ambulance.

“The bird was given an oral rehydration solution and it is currently under observation,” said WSOS, which rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in distress across India.



As various parts of North India continue to reel under the heatwave, such cases are bound to escalate in the months to come, the WSOS said. A large number of animals, especially birds, are falling prey to the soaring temperature due to dehydration, heat exhaustion and lack of shade.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “We are thankful to the staff and security personnel at the PM House for their support, and for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency.

“This is a Juvenile ibis as it has a dull brown plumage and white flecks on its neck and chest.”

“Breeding adults are mostly dark with iridescent green and reddish tones. Ibises have a distinctive curved, sickle-shaped beak. These birds measure 45 to 65 cm in length and their wingspan is 80 to 90 cm.”

The Glossy ibis are widely distributed across the world and inhabit wetlands, marshes and agriculture lands. Ibises breed in colonies, building nests in low trees and shrubs. They feed on small fish, frogs, snails, insects.

Wasim Akram, Manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects said, “At times like this we must remain compassionate and consider the welfare of birds and animals that share our surroundings. We can do our bit by putting out earthen water bowls and food in our balconies, window sills, outside residential complexes and shops. Creating green cover by planting more trees and keeping potted plants also provide reprieve to these animals.”

