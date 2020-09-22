Go for a holiday, hug strangers: Tweeple share what they’d do if the pandemic disappeared

Remember back when on New Year’s Eve in 2019 you made a list of things you wanted to do in 2020? Things like travel more, try new cuisines, go to the gym every day, visit family and friends more often - and many more such ideas and resolutions made up the plan for the next year. However, for so many, items on such lists have remained unticked. Ever since the pandemic, people have adapted to a new way of life. But how many times during the day do you stop to wonder what you’d be doing if there wasn’t a pandemic? Well, someone posed this question to tweeple, and the answers are quite interesting.

Journalist Megan Reeves shared this tweet on her handle, and it has since collected a wholly of replies. “Curious: What’s the first thing you would do if the pandemic suddenly disappeared?” she tweeted on September 17. Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 7,700 likes and more than 600 retweets - and still counting.

The comments section of the share is flooded with various reactions from people. From posting about running away for a holiday to hugging family and friends and even strangers, here are some of the answers shared by tweeple.

“I would have the biggest family dinner we ever had. I would invite family members I haven’t seen in years. I would hug and kiss them all,” shared an individual using the #IMISSTHOSEDAYS. Yes, we can relate to this sentiment.

Well, here are some things tweeple sad they’d do. What about you?