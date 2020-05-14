Sections
Goa CM posts clip of adorable baby Olive Ridley turtles coming out from nests

Pramod Sawant also informed that the Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh beaches attract Olive Ridley turtles for nesting in Goa as well.

Updated: May 14, 2020 09:59 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Panaji Goa

Clip of baby Olive Ridley turtles. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday posted a video clip on Twitter of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings on Morjim beach after they emerged from their nest.

Sawant also informed that the Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh beaches attract Olive Ridley turtles for nesting in Goa as well.

“Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attract turtles for nesting,” he tweeted.



A couple of weeks earlier the Chief Minister had also shared a photograph of a black panther walking majestically in the Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa.



