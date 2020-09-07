Sections
Goat hops inside police car, munches on paperwork. Watch

The bizarre incident was caught on the officer’s body cam.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 20:21 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a goat inside a car. (Facebook/@DCSheriffGA)

Another day another bizarre occurrence. Days ago, a video of a goat stealing letters from a mailbox in Alabama, United States left people in splits. This time too, a goat is at the centre of yet another strange incident, and this too has left people laughing out loud.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (Georgia) shared a video that shows a goat eating paperwork after breaking into a police car.

“To explain what you are about to see, the deputy went to a residence to serve some civil papers. The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs,” explains the post. “Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day!” it says further.

The video shows the cop returning to the vehicle to find the goat comfortably munching on sheets of paper while inside the car. The officer then tries to shoo the goat out of the car, and the clip is proof that it was no easy task.



“Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well!” say the post.

Watch the bizarre incident caught on the officer’s body cam, here:

Posted on September 4, the video has collected over 4,400 reactions and more than 4,000 shares along with several hilarious comments.

“This is the best thing I have seen in a long time.... thank goodness for the body camera... this story could not have been expressed with words the way it needed to be. #guardgoat,” wrote a Facebook user. “Thanks for sharing, this was a joy to watch... How do you go back to the office and say... No Sheriff a goat ate all my work for the day,” shared another. “Sometimes life just happens. Hilarious and perfectly on point for what 2020 is like!” added a third.

What do you think about the incident?

