God it’s Friday? Great image frames? Watch Mandy Patinkin figure out what GIF stands for in this hilarious video

Some of you may enjoy watching hilarious videos of parents trying to figure out modern-day technology. Well, if you are a fan of that genre of content, get ready to see a highly entertaining clip from the famous actor Mandy Patinkin. Here we have the multiple Emmy winning performer from Princess Bride and Homeland trying to understand what GIFs are with his son.

This almost 2-minute-long clip was posted on Twitter on May 11 from Patinkin’s official account. Shared with a caption that says, “GIF?” it shows the Patinkin parents trying to guess what ‘GIF’ stands for.

The recording starts with papa Patinkin and his son talking about Twitter. A few seconds into the conversation we learn that Mandy is trying to tweet mama Patinkin’s singing. The father-son duo carries on talking and at one point the discussion moves towards contemplating the full-form of GIFs. There are many funny guesses, such as ‘god it’s Friday’ and ‘great image frames’. But we don’t want to give too much away because this whole discourse is highly amusing and worth a watch. Check out the video below to see if the Patinkin clan figures out this acronym.

Since its original posting, the video has been seen almost a million times. Additionally, the tweet has nearly 3,000 retweets and over 22,500 likes. Here is how tweeple reacted to the post.

One individual posted this very well-timed GIF

To which another Twitter user responded with, “He is a GIF and doesn’t know it”.

Here is another witty response:

“Heaven,” stated actor and comedian Ben Schwartz.

What are your thoughts on the actor’s attempts in trying to understand what GIF stands for?

