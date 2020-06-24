Golden Retriever August celebrates 20th birthday with carrot cake and siblings

A dog named August just celebrated a milestone birthday. Affectionately called, Augie, the dog celebrated her 20th birthday on April 24, a huge deal considering Golden Retrievers have a lifespan of 10-12 years. A recent post shared on Facebook shows adorable pictures of Augie’s birthday celebration and she’s going viral.

The post has been shared by GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue. “It’s official. Let it be known that Golden Retriever, ‘August’, is the oldest known, oldest living Golden Retriever! She turned 20 years old on April 24, 2020,” says the post shared on June 20.

On their website, they add that “there are many accounts of 17 or 18-year-old goldens, and even a few stories about 19-year-old goldens, but Augie is the first golden retriever to ever reach the big two-oh.”

They have also shared August’s story, detailing how she was adopted by Tennessee residents Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt after being rehomed twice before. She was 14 at that time and has since been a part of the family which includes several canines and felines.

Despite her age, August is in good health. “She can still move around well (although she’s a bit shaky when she first gets up) and enjoys daily walks around the yard,” says the website.

August celebrated her big birthday with a dog-friendly carrot cake along with her Golden Retriever siblings, Sherman, Belle, and Bruce. The pictures are all kinds of adorable. Take a look:

Since being shared, the post has collected over 23,000 shares and more than 16,000 reactions. Several people have posted some wonderful comments about August.

“Thank you for giving her a forever home at 14! Happy birthday Augie!” shares an individual. “Why am I crying,” wonders another. “OMG the sweetest thing I ever did see,” posts a third.

