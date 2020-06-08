Sections
Golden Retriever named Kevin babysits baby Hank. Video is cute beyond imagination

Viewer discretion is advised: Watching this clip may give you a sugar rush.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:37 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Baby Hank and doggo Kevin wearing matching ducky outfits. (TikTok/@agoldennamedkevin)

Doggo videos genuinely hold the unique potential of making anyone feeling low smile, at least, a little. But do you know what’s even more serotonin inducing than a canine clip? Probably, a film that showcases the broship between a canine and a kid. Want proof to our claim? Just check out this recording of a golden retriever named Kevin taking care of a baby called Hank.

Captioned, “Kevin babysat a baby!” the post was shared from Kevin, the pooch’s very own TikTok account.

The recording shows the doggo meeting baby Hank for the very first time. While donning a ducky hat, Kevin does what any good toddler caretaker should. He initially showers the little hooman with many kisses. After which, the pooch assists in a diaper change mission.

Soon Hank changes into a duck onesie which makes the canine and the kid look almost like twins. The two, then, proceed to hang out until it is bedtime for baby Hank. But that too, not before some goodnight nose boops.



Watch this video which may make you want to call Kevin, the doggo for all future babysitting purposes.

@agoldennamedkevin

Kevin babysat a baby! ##goldenretrievers ##goldenretriever ##babysitting ##baby

♬ Cute Puppies - Mark Ross

Since being shared on May 26, the post has received almost 32,000 likes and over 300 comments. Additionally, the recording has been watched nearly 1.5 lakh times.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person inquired, “Can Kevin babysit me?”. We aren’t even an acceptable age to be babysat anymore, but that is still a question we’re highly interested in.

“Kevin is so gentle,” read one comment. While another individual wrote, “Cutest video I will probably see all day”.

What are your thoughts on Kevin the babysitting golden retriever?

