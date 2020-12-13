Sections
Good news for nature lovers: Rare Himalayan Serow caught on camera after many years. Watch

Good news for nature lovers: Rare Himalayan Serow caught on camera after many years. Watch

The video, shared on Twitter, shows a glimpse of the Himalayan Serow carefully walking along a steep ledge.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:12 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the rare Himalayan Serow. (ANI)

If you are looking for news to cheer you up, this incident of a rare animal captured on camera may just be the one for you. A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows the animal known as Himalayan Serow. The clip has now captured the attention of netizens.

The video, shared on Twitter, shows a glimpse of the animal carefully walking along a steep ledge. “Good news for wildlife lovers. Near threatened (IUCN Status) Himalayan Serow sighted & videographed after many years. An appearance of a goat with long, donkey like ears, and a habit of standing with forelegs astraddle, make the Serow an ungainly goat antelope,” informs the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on December 13, the clip by Nanda has garnered over 2,400 views. “Absolutely rare sighting,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” commented another.

Images of the animal were also shared by news agency ANI. According to the caption, the animal was been spotted at Hurling village in Spiti valley.

What are your thoughts on this rare sighting?

