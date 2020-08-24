Sections
Home / It's Viral / Good to be home: Tennessee tortoise missing for 74 days returns back after being spotted on road

Good to be home: Tennessee tortoise missing for 74 days returns back after being spotted on road

Lynn Cole, the owner, said a man and his son spotted Solomon grazing in a valley at a construction site and returned him within minutes.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:05 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, ASHLAND CITY Tennessee

The African Sulcata Tortoise named Soloman crawled away from his Ashland City enclosure more than two months ago. (Facebook/@Lynn M. Cole)

A 150-pound (68-kilogram) tortoise who escaped from a Tennessee home has been returned after 74 days, managing to make it less than a mile during his slow and steady journey.

Though the African Sulcata Tortoise named Soloman crawled away from his Ashland City enclosure more than two months ago, he was discovered just an eighth of a mile away from home last week, his owner, Lynn Cole, told WKRN-TV on Friday.

Cole said a man and his son spotted Solomon grazing in a valley at a construction site and returned him within minutes.

He didn’t seem to make it far, but Cole said the true extent of the 15-year-old tortoise’s trek remains a mystery.



“I guess that we will never know the full details of Solomon’s great adventure and how he managed to elude us all for so long,” Cole told the news outlet. “No matter his traveled course or intent, thanks to the gentleman and his son who happened to be driving by at that moment, Solomon is now safely at home and, as such, so much joy has been returned to our family.”

Cole said Solomon is a beloved pet who has been with their family since birth. The owners said they would pay his rescuers a reward for returning him home.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KKR players get training tips from former Olympic Kiwi sprinter
Aug 24, 2020 21:28 IST
Three members of ‘Gulel Gang’ arrested in Ludhiana
Aug 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Corneal transplants, donations hit hard in Odisha over Covid concerns
Aug 24, 2020 21:12 IST
Rupal Patel reacts to viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video
Aug 24, 2020 21:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.