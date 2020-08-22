Google asks people to caption an image, they do so in the most hilarious way possible

Sections
“2020 in nutshell,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The sculpture is called “Childish Weeping”. (Twitter/googleartsculture)

If you regularly visit social media platforms, then chances are that you’ve come across the ‘caption it’ posts at least once or twice. These are the posts which ask people to caption a picture and are generally quite funny. Google has now joined the trend with an image and asked people to share a few words to capture the picture’s essence. People obliged and delivered, that too in the funniest ways possible.

The image was shared on the official Instagram page of Google Arts & Culture . “#CaptionThis facial emotion,” they wrote. The caption further described that the bust is called “Childish Weeping” and was created by an artist named Franz Xaver Messerschmidt between 1771 to 1783.

Since being shared a day back on August 21, the post has gained more than 4,800 likes and close to 160 comments. People were all too excited to share their comments. A few also wrote that the expression captures their own reaction to the year 2020, and we can’t say that we don’t relate.

“Another Zoom call,” wrote an Instagram user. We know that feeling all too well. “Current mood,” expressed another. “2020,” simply wrote a third. Expressing the same notion an individual wrote, “2020 in nutshell.”



What would you caption it?

Also Read | Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Netizens hilariously comply

