Google’s mask song is catchy and creative. Heard it yet?

Taking to Instagram, Google shared a video which reminds people to wear a mask and that too in a musical way.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 08:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Google came up with a peppy and catchy mask song. (Instagram/Google)

Masks are a necessity of the current times and wearing this safety equipment whenever one is going out is something everyone should follow. Time and again, various posts on social media remind people to wear masks whenever one is going out. This time it’s Google that came up with a peppy and catchy mask song to share this message further.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a video which reminds people to wear a mask and that too in a musical way. What’s even more interesting is that it’s the tune of a nursery rhyme which makes the advisory catchy too.

In the caption, Google wrote that one can sing along the song with the help of Google Assistance.

“Sing along with Google Assistant. Just say, ‘#HeyGoogle, sing the mask song’ to learn the new song,” they posted.



Since being shared a day ago, the video has piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered more than 39,000 likes.

“That’s funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love it,” commented another. “It’s cute and funny at the same time,” said a third.

There were many who shared love emojis to express their appreciation. A few also shared clapping emojis.

What do you think of the video?

