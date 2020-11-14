Google’s PSA tweet is prompting a flurry of reactions on Twitter. What do you think about it?

Sections
The tweet and the answer to this Google search has since prompted several reactions among tweeple.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:23 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a reply to Google’s PSA tweet. (Twitter)

2020 has been a year of public service announcements or PSAs. From the correct hand washing techniques to the right way to wear masks to many other messages issued in public interest, you may have seen many. This one, by Google, has prompted a flurry of reactions on Twitter.

In a tweet shared last evening, Google posted this PSA. It comprises a caption that literally says “PSA” and an image. The picture is a Google search for “how many days until 2021”.

The tweet and the answer to this Google search has since prompted several reactions among tweeple. Take a look at the tweet below:



Shared on November 13, the tweet has collected over 7,900 likes and more than 1.000 retweets along with several mixed reactions. While are happy with the reminder, some expressed mixed emotions to the share.



“This is something which keeps me going!” posted a Twitter user. “And would that make a difference?” wondered another. “Oh, thank the gods. This has been the WORST year,” shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about the tweet?

