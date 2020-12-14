Sections
#GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:54 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes. (Twitter)

Do you remember the last time you wanted to know about a specific incident or person and looked it up in an Encyclopaedia? Or do you remember opening an Atlas to locate a place? Well, that’s how life was before Google came into our lives. And people were reminded of those times when earlier today the popular search engine, along with its sister apps, experienced a crash giving netizens a taste of those old school days. People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes to describe the situation which led to the hashtag #GoogleDown on Twitter’s trending list.

From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone:

Is Google down? Wait let me just Google it… Oh!





Oh! So it’s not the Wi-Fi



The panic at the Google office right now

Once upon a time….

A moment of silence for all netizens

Did you relate to any of these memes?

