GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

Do you remember the last time you wanted to know about a specific incident or person and looked it up in an Encyclopaedia? Or do you remember opening an Atlas to locate a place? Well, that’s how life was before Google came into our lives. And people were reminded of those times when earlier today the popular search engine, along with its sister apps, experienced a crash giving netizens a taste of those old school days. People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes to describe the situation which led to the hashtag #GoogleDown on Twitter’s trending list.

From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone:

Is Google down? Wait let me just Google it… Oh!

Oh! So it’s not the Wi-Fi

The panic at the Google office right now

Once upon a time….

A moment of silence for all netizens

Did you relate to any of these memes?