Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Gordon Ramsay shares fun video of ‘this and that’ challenge with daughter Matilda. Watch

Gordon Ramsay shares fun video of ‘this and that’ challenge with daughter Matilda. Watch

“Gordon Ramsay dancing.. the best thing on the Internet. Period,” wrote an Instagram user.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:59 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Gordon Ramsay and Tilly dancing. (Instagram/@gordongram)

For the world, Gordon Ramsay may be a renowned and stern chef but at home, he definitely is a doting dad. The videos featuring Ramsay along with his 19-year-old daughter Matilda perfectly capture that notion. A recent clip shared on Ramsay’s Instagram, shows him partaking in the popular ‘this or that’ challenge with his daughter. The challenge entitles the participants to choose between two options as Run-DMC’s “It’s Tricky” plays in the background. The video may leave you with a big smile.

The clip starts with Ramsay and Tilly doing the challenge and choosing different options shown on the screen. We won’t spoil the fun for you so check out the entertaining clip below:

Shared on December 6, the clip has garnered over 5.8 million views along with numerous comments from netizens. While some were amused to see such a fun side of chef Ramsay, others found it hilarious when Matilda revealed that she prefers her mom’s cooking to her dad.

“I love this soo much! Hahaha,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lol. Did Tilly just go to mom’s cooking?” pointed out another. “Gordon is such a fun dad,” gushed a third. “Gordon Ramsay dancing.. the best thing on the Internet. Period,” declared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this fun video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:48 IST
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Dec 07, 2020 10:03 IST
LIVE: We support all demands of farmers, says Arvind Kejriwal
Dec 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Akhilesh Yadav stopped from joining farmer protest, riot police outside house
Dec 07, 2020 10:54 IST

latest news

UP forms high-level team for security of Covid-19 vaccine storage areas
Dec 07, 2020 11:00 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 declared, final answer key released, get direct links here
Dec 07, 2020 10:59 IST
Gordon Ramsay shares fun video of ‘this and that’ challenge with daughter Matilda. Watch
Dec 07, 2020 10:59 IST
Varun Dhawan confirms testing positive for Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 10:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.