Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Gosling named Sam runs to greet human. Video is melting people’s hearts

Gosling named Sam runs to greet human. Video is melting people’s hearts

“Oh goodness, how precious,” posted a Reddit user about the video.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:01 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sam running towards the person. (Reddit/SullivansGoose)

Pet parents who live with their dogs know what an incredible feeling it is when their fur babies welcome them back home. The excitement on their face to meet someone they’ve missed all day (in some cases just a few hours) can make one feel wonderful. This video shows another being of the animal kingdom showing that kind of attention towards someone. And its reaction will make you melt.

A Reddit user named ‘SullivansGoose’ posted this video which shows a baby goose recognising them and rushing over to meet them. The Reddit user mentions that the baby bird is named Sam.

“Happiness is a Gosling recognizing you, and running excitedly towards you. His name is Sam btw,” says the caption shared along with the short clip.

Watch the clip below to see how the little bird reacts:



Happiness is a Gosling recognizing you, and running excitedly towards you. His name is Sam btw :) from r/aww

Posted six hours ago, the video has collected over 47,000 upvotes and several delightful comments.

“My goose has ran to me on my way back from school every day since she was a little baby!!! This made me so happy/sad they grow up so fast! Her little peeps have turned into loud ear piercing honks,” shared an individual. “Love the two grown geese that quickly follow after him! Gotta keep track of that baby!” posted another

Someone asked, “How did you befriend the geese?” To this, the Reddit user replied, “Very carefully. First step is to get down on their level, they’re very intimidated by height”.

“Oh goodness how precious,” posted a commenter. “Too adorable,” added another.

Here’s another video of Sam

This year’s gosling bonded to me :) I had only seen him do this with his mom up to this point, even his Dad doesn’t get this treatment. Spent the whole year documenting his life. from r/aww

What do you think about Sam the gosling?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult but necessary’ choices over China ties
Oct 23, 2020 00:57 IST
Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Defence pact with India on geospatial information sharing in the works: US
Oct 23, 2020 00:59 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST

latest news

Why is everyone promising jobs in Bihar elections?
Oct 23, 2020 01:39 IST
3,882 new cases in Delhi, highest since sept 19; positivity rate jumps to 6.61%
Oct 23, 2020 01:31 IST
Panjab University releases tentative admission schedule for postgrad courses
Oct 23, 2020 01:29 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Preview: It is MI’s match to lose against miserable CSK
Oct 23, 2020 01:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.