Gosling named Sam runs to greet human. Video is melting people’s hearts

Pet parents who live with their dogs know what an incredible feeling it is when their fur babies welcome them back home. The excitement on their face to meet someone they’ve missed all day (in some cases just a few hours) can make one feel wonderful. This video shows another being of the animal kingdom showing that kind of attention towards someone. And its reaction will make you melt.

A Reddit user named ‘SullivansGoose’ posted this video which shows a baby goose recognising them and rushing over to meet them. The Reddit user mentions that the baby bird is named Sam.

“Happiness is a Gosling recognizing you, and running excitedly towards you. His name is Sam btw,” says the caption shared along with the short clip.

Watch the clip below to see how the little bird reacts:

Posted six hours ago, the video has collected over 47,000 upvotes and several delightful comments.

“My goose has ran to me on my way back from school every day since she was a little baby!!! This made me so happy/sad they grow up so fast! Her little peeps have turned into loud ear piercing honks,” shared an individual. “Love the two grown geese that quickly follow after him! Gotta keep track of that baby!” posted another

Someone asked, “How did you befriend the geese?” To this, the Reddit user replied, “Very carefully. First step is to get down on their level, they’re very intimidated by height”.

“Oh goodness how precious,” posted a commenter. “Too adorable,” added another.

Here’s another video of Sam

What do you think about Sam the gosling?