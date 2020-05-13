Government didn’t make 3-week, 5-phase ‘roadmap’ to deal with Covid-19 situation. Don’t believe that WhatsApp forward, says PIB fact check

Sections
The fake claim about a roadmap prepared by the Indian government to deal with the COVID-19 situation was recently debunked by PIB fact check.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:28 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the fake claim which is being shared by many. (Twitter/PIB)

Alongside the war against coronavirus, another battle against fake news associated with the pandemic is going on simultaneously. Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check wing has been actively debunking several such false claims to keep people informed. The latest one they have dismissed is a false claim that the Indian government has prepared a 3-week, 5-phase ‘roadmap’ to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“Claim: A so-called 3-week, 5-phase ‘roadmap’, purportedly made by the Government, to ease #COVID19India restrictions is being circulated on WhatsApp,” they wrote. The agency then tweeted that is news is fake.

People thanked the agency for debunking the fake news and also demanded action against those who are spreading misinformation.

“People who spread fake news should be jailed immediately as it is dangerous to the society,” wrote a Twitter user. “Fake news peddlers should be duly penalised under law. To mislead during Corona times is unacceptable,” tweeted another.



Just a day back, PIB’s fact check Twitter handle debunked a fake news claim regarding Guwahati and six other districts in Assam being declared as red zones. The agency tweeted that as per the latest list published on April 30, there are no red zone districts in Assam, as of now.

