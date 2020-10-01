Granddad’s note shared with a bucket full of baseballs leaves people very emotional

The images shows a bucket full of used baseballs with a note stuck to it. (Twitter/@TheBigE_21)

Every now and then, we come across stories that are not just emotional but also carry a life lesson. This post shared by Twitter user Ethan Anderson about his granddad is one such wonderful share.

“My granddad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them. I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Anderson wrote and shared two images. One of the images shows a bucket full of used baseballs with a note stuck to it. The other image is a close-up of the note shared.

The note starts with the word “Free” and then goes on to urge people to take the balls. The note also explains that these are the balls Anderson’s grandpa used to play with his father and himself. It then explains and urges fathers to cherish the time they have with their kids because time flies faster than one can comprehend.

The note ends with a heartening afterthought. “Give them a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get,” it says.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared on September 29, the post has gathered over 2.1 lakh likes – and counting. It also received tons of appreciative comments from people. There were many who wrote how the share left them emotional.

“Omg this is heartbreaking as I have a bucket of baseballs that I pitched to my son. I’m going to keep it for him to use for his kids. Thank u for sharing this-it really hit home,” wrote a Twitter user. “Yes, my eyes are wet. I’m 75 and just the other day my wife and I drove by a baseball field. I thought about the many times I hit balls to my son and pined for an opportunity to play catch with him again. He’s now 51 and living 1,500 miles away. Those were great days,” shared another dad.

Here’s how others reacted:

“We’re all crying. Your granddad is the greatest,” expressed another.

What do you think of the tweet?