Sections
Home / It's Viral / Grandma-grandson duo owned TikTok’s Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma challenge

Grandma-grandson duo owned TikTok’s Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma challenge

The grandma-grandson duo impressed many on TikTok.

Updated: May 19, 2020 12:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the grandmother dancing with her grandson. (TikTok/@akshaypartha)

An unlikely and absolutely adorable pair of a grandmother and her grandson is winning people over on TikTok with their cool moves. The duo took part in the video-sharing platform’s latest Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala Kala Chashma challenge and totally owned it. There’s a chance that after seeing the video you will become a fan of this jodi.

The challenge is all about showing some quirky dance moves to a remixed version of the popular Hindi song and the duo flawlessly aced the challenge. Don’t take our words, see for yourself:

@akshaypartha

Trending now🔥❤️##Akshaypartha##love##trending##fun##comedy##funny##tiktok##tiktokindia##dance##celeb##foryou@tiktok##duet##tamil##tamilanda##viral##slowmo##bgm##wow

♬ original sound - himi21196

Shared just a day ago, the video has already garnered over two million views. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 2.1 lakh views and close to 2,100 comments. People were excited to see this duo perform the challenge with such gusto. Many couldn’t hold themselves back from praising the elderly woman for her enthusiasm and cuteness.

“Super dadi, I love her energy and her smile is so sweet,” wrote a TikToker. “Dadiji, your dance is too cute to handle,” expressed another. “Wow! It’s so sweet, especially grandmom’s performance,” commented a third.



One TikTok user wrote, “Dadi rocks” and we agree with that too!

What do you think of this dancing grandma-grandson duo?

Also Read | TikToker’s ‘home alone’ dance video is giving people anxiety. When you see it…

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer
May 19, 2020 12:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda hails J-K govt’s move to define domicile rules and all the latest news
May 19, 2020 12:59 IST
SC rejects CBI probe into Arnab FIR, extends protection by 3 weeks
May 19, 2020 12:56 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his father’s birthday
May 19, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.