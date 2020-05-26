Grandpa builds rollercoaster for grandson in the backyard. Watch

Sections
The duo now has their own Instagram page called ‘Nugget and his Bubbie’.

Updated: May 26, 2020 15:49 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

You’ll wish you had a rollercoaster like this. (Twitter/@hunnitbandbria)

Hand this man the ‘best grandfather’ trophy already. He built his grandson the most adorable rollercoaster in the family’s backyard and a video of the kid enjoying the special swing is bringing joy to thousands watching. Their video on Twitter has collected nearly 6 million views and counting.

The video has been shared by Twitter user @hunnitbandbria. “Why my dad outside building my son a roller coaster,” she tweeted first followed by a video of the two while the ride was still a work in progress.

“It’s not done but they having the time of their lives,” she captioned her video. Watch the duo enjoy the special rollercoaster. Chances are you’ll wish you had a rollercoaster like this or someone who would help you build one just like this grandpa.



The duo now has their own Instagram page called ‘Nugget and his Bubbie’. They’re rightfully described as the “roller coaster grandpa and his sidekick Nugget”.



A more recent video shows Nugget on the finished ride.

Meanwhile, people cannot stop praising the granddad for his sweet gesture. Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 3.1 lakh likes and more than 57,000 retweets. The comments on the post are proof of how much tweeple love this bond.

“This is the sweetest thing I have seen all week,” says a Twitter user. “Your dad just won the best grandpa award,” adds another. “So awesome! Will you adopt me?” asks a third. “Phineas and Ferb in real,” posts a forth.

All we can say is that Nugget is lucky to have a Bubbie like this. What do you think of the video?

