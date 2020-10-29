Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Grandpa uses vacuum cleaner to give himself a funny hairstyle, video will make you smile

Grandpa uses vacuum cleaner to give himself a funny hairstyle, video will make you smile

The video has rightfully been shared on the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, which is “a place to share things that made you smile or brightened up your day.”

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:35 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video prompted people to share all sorts of reactions. (Reddit/@mightymaurauder)

Happiness comes in different ways. For some, it’s finding wholesome content on the Internet that relieve you of your stress and bring a smile to your face. This video shared Reddit is just that. It shows an elderly giving himself a funny hairstyle using a vacuum cleaner. What’s incredibly adorable is his own reaction to his actions.

The video has rightfully been shared on the subreddit ‘MadeMeSmile’, which is “a place to share things that made you smile or brightened up your day.”

“Grandpa found out he could do his hair with the vacuum cleaner!” says the caption posted along with the video. It shows the man staring into the mirror and doing his hair using the cleaning machine. He then turns towards the camera and laughs.

Watch the video below, it is guaranteed to make you smile.



Grandpa found out he could do his hair with the vacuum cleaner! from r/MadeMeSmile

Posted 16 hours ago, the video has collected over 61,000 upvotes and lots of wonderful comments.

“He’s most grandpa lookin’ grandpa ever,” shared an individual. “His belly movement with his laugh got me, idk why but it just makes everything so wholesome,” wrote another.

“What a sweetheart,” shared a third. “That laugh... I love seeing old folks acting like kids. Warms the cold black dead heart,” posted a fourth.

“‘Growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional’,” commented a Reddit user and the quote is reflected perfectly in this video.

What do you think about the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Oct 29, 2020 21:40 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:57 IST
Google says its products make relevant info readily accessible for users globally
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST

latest news

Son opens fire at mother in Ludhiana
Oct 29, 2020 23:55 IST
Covid update: Ludhiana logs 50 new cases but no fatality
Oct 29, 2020 23:50 IST
Google says its products make relevant info readily accessible for users globally
Oct 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Health minister Jain puts spike on better tracing, but numbers don’t really add up
Oct 29, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.