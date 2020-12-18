Sections
Home / It's Viral / 'Grass Puppies': Video of cows frolicking in snow makes people happy

‘Grass Puppies’: Video of cows frolicking in snow makes people happy

Shared on the official Twitter profile of The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, the video is too cute to handle.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 00:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two animal in snow. (Twitter/@NationalZoo)

Have you ever seen a video of animals excitedly playing with each other that ended up leaving you with a smile? If yes, then chances are you’ll relate to this video involving two cows. Even if not, let this video be your first as it is one of such clips that can act as an instant mood-lifter.

Shared on the official Twitter profile of The Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, the video is too cute to handle. It shows two cows frolicking amid snowfall.

“C’mon it’s lovely weather for a frolic together with moo!” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 11,000 views. People couldn’t control their excitement while commenting on the cuteness of the clip. There were many who referred to the animals as “Grass puppies.”

“Grass puppies in the snow,” wrote a Twitter user. “On the caption! Just hear those cow bells jingling, ring tingle tingling too,” wittily wrote another. “Awe! Giant grass puppies,” expressed a third. “Love watching animals play,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

