Greek candlemaker creates masked up Santa candles

Alexios Gerakis in the northern town of Thessaloniki has made decorative candles featuring Father Christmas, with a big blue surgical mask covering his white beard.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 16:53 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Thessaloniki Greece

Christmas candles depicting Santa Claus wearing a protective mask are displayed at the shop of candlemaker Alexis Gerakis, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, in Thessaloniki, Greece. (REUTERS)

A Greek candlemaker has come up with a novel way of highlighting the need to wear a mask to curb the spread of the new coronvirus; putting them on his Santa candles.

Candlemaker Alexis Gerakis puts the final touches on a Christmas candle depicting Santa Claus wearing a protective mask in his shop, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in Thessaloniki, Greece. ( REUTERS )

“Because of the times, we are trying to convey a message that health comes first, then everything else,” Gerakis, 37, told Reuters Television. Snowmen are also sporting a mask.

Thessaloniki has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in a second, more aggressive surge which resurfaced in the autumn which forced Greek authorities to reimpose a nationwide lockdown which expires at the end of November.

Christmas candles depicting Santa Claus wearing a protective mask are displayed at the shop of candlemaker Alexis Gerakis, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, in Thessaloniki, Greece. ( REUTERS )

Greece registered a further 2,198 cases and 58 deaths on Monday, its second highest daily death toll so far. It has reported a total of 78,825 coronavirus infections since February, and 1,228 deaths.

Christmas candles depicting Santa Claus wearing a protective mask are displayed at the shop of candlemaker Alexis Gerakis, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, in Thessaloniki, Greece. ( REUTERS )

“Christmas is a bit of a question mark for all of us this year I think, we don’t know how this will end. We have to be optimistic, but it’s uncertain what will happen,” Gerakis said.

