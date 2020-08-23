Sections
Green glow around Mars to summertime on Saturn: 5 intriguing posts by NASA

Here are some of the posts shared by NASA, especially on Twitter and Instagram, which are breathtaking.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 08:11 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image of Mars was shared by NASA on Twitter. (Twitter/NASA)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often takes to various social media platforms to share images and videos which leave people mesmerised and intrigued, all at the same time. While some of their tweets give us a glimpse of other planets of our solar system, others capture galaxies far away. Also, there are those posts which beautifully showcase what our Blue Planet looks like from space.

Here are some of the posts shared by NASA, especially on Twitter and Instagram, which are breathtaking and intriguing, to say the least.

Martian sky pulses in ultraviolet light at night

“It’s not a strobe light at a nightclub, but data from the @MAVEN2Mars spacecraft reveal that the Martian sky pulses in ultraviolet light at night. The results are being used to illuminate complex circulation patterns in the Martian atmosphere,” NASA tweeted and shared a GIF. It shows the bright green glow around the Red Planet.



Galaxy that hosted supernova



The official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope, just two days ago, shared a mesmerising image. Nicknamed the Meathook Galaxy, the image is absolutely stunning. They also tweeted that the galaxy hosted a supernova.



Summertime on Saturn

Though shared last month, this image continues to amaze people. It captures summertime on Saturn and is as intriguing as it sounds:

Stunning pictures of Mars

Beautiful is an understatement when it comes to this set of images shared by NASA on Twitter. These pictures showcase different parts of the Red Planet. Chances are that the images will make you gasp in wonder.

Aurora meets airglow

Sounds fascinating? That’s exactly what this image is! It shows what happens when two of the earth’s most colourful atmospheric phenomena meet. We must warn you it may make you say “wow”, repeatedly.

Which post did you like the most? Or do you love them all?

tags

