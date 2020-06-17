Sections
Home / It's Viral / Green glow around Red Planet Mars sends Twitter into a frenzy

Green glow around Red Planet Mars sends Twitter into a frenzy

The green glow around Mars has only been detected in one place till now, Earth’s atmosphere.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an artist’s impression of the glow shared on Twitter handle ExoMars Orbiter. (Twitter/@ESA_TGO)

The news of a green glow around the Red Planet Mars created quite a frenzy among tweeple. As per a study published in Nature Astronomy, the European Space Agency or ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter detected the glowing green oxygen in Mars’ atmosphere. What’s even more interesting is that this is an occurrence which has only been detected in one place till now – Earth’s atmosphere.

An image of an artist’s impression of the glow was shared on Twitter handle ExoMars Orbiter which has now prompted people to tweet all sorts of reactions.

“New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet – the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth,” reads the post’s caption. It ends with a blog link containing further details about the incident.

“One of the brightest emissions seen on Earth stems from night glow. More specifically, from oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light that has never been seen around another planet,” says Jean-Claude Gérard of the Université de Liège, Belgium, and lead author of the new study published in Nature Astronomy.



“This is the first time this important emission has ever been observed around another planet beyond Earth,” said Håkan Svedhem, ESA’s TGO Project Scientist, cited the blog.

Read the full blog here and take a look at the tweet:

From getting excited to dropping jokes, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This is so exciting,” wrote a Twitter user. ‘Mars just updated its story in instagram,” joked another. “Headlights from the alien spaceship come to save us all,” wrote a third.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K bags three coveted national panchayat awards
Jun 17, 2020 19:53 IST
Employees at 41 ordnance factories to go on indefinite strike against corporatisation
Jun 17, 2020 19:49 IST
Dive into childhood nostalgia with this summer special video. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 19:45 IST
Naib subedar Mandeep Singh’s family in Patiala village remains inconsolable
Jun 17, 2020 19:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.