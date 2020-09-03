Groom pulls prank on bride midway through wedding vows, video prompts mixed reactions

The Internet is filled with numerous videos which capture sweet to irksome incidents during wedding ceremonies. This video, shared on Reddit, is an apt inclusion in that list. However, it has also sparked a debate among people as they can’t decide if it’s funny or cringy.

Posted on August 31, the video is about 30 seconds long. Though it’s unknown when or where the video was captured, it has now piqued people’s attention.

The clip shows a groom and a bride standing in front of an officiate, on a stage, along with their bridesmaids and groomsmen. When it’s the groom’s time to say ‘I do’, he, instead of saying it directly, pulls off the prank. The video ends with everyone giggling.

“Ladies, at your wedding, would this qualify as an acceptable joke, or a reasonable cause for beheading?” shared with this caption, the video has now engaged Redditors into a battle of words. However, before reading what they wrote, take a look at the video:

With over 3,700 upvotes, the post has also gathered close to 300 comments. From saying it’s funny and adorable to commenting that pulling such a prank is a big no-no, people didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions.

“This is just the type of thing my husband would have done if he had thought of it, and his goofy sense of humour is one of the things I love about him most. And I’m a total ham, so while he was off huddling with his groomsmen, I would have been vamping it up to add to the entertainment!” wrote a Redditor.

“They are on a stage and everyone is laughing so I think it was planned and part of their or his sense of humour and part of why she loves him and given her reaction and the crowd’s reaction I think it’s cute,” said another.

“I’d laugh. A good sense of humour is one of the most important things to me. It’s the only way I’ve made it through this long.” shared a third.

“Honestly, I don’t appreciate this type of humour, and I would not find it funny if my FH would “pretend” to have to think about whether or not he’d actually like to marry me as we’re standing there about to be wed. I think it’s pretty tacky and awkward,” argued a fourth.

“Personally, I would absolutely hate it. My wedding ceremony was important to me and I would’ve hated for it to turn into a big fat joke. I don’t like the whole “groom must be dragged to the altar” thing, it’s tired and tacky,” commented a fifth.

What do you think of the video? Is it cute or cringy?

