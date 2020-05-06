On bike, man travels to Madhya Pradesh from UP to marry amid lockdown

Sections
The wedding ceremony was not going to happen any time soon due to the lockdown in place and the groom took the decision of getting married at his in-laws place and rode a motor cycle.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:43 IST

By Asian News International, Tilakmargh Madhya Pradesh

The groom took his father and two brothers along with him and departed for Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

With an extended lockdown in place, a man went crossed from Uttar Pradesh to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh to reach the place of his to be in-laws to get married and avoid any delay in tying the nuptial knot.

The groom Indal Raikwar, who lives in Ashok Nagar, a small village of Ajnar police station in Uttar Pradesh, got married in Deoraha village of Palera tehsil of Tikamgarh district.

The wedding ceremony was not going to happen any time soon due to the lockdown in place and the groom took the decision of getting married at his in-laws place and rode a motor cycle.

He took his father and two brothers along with him and departed for Madhya Pradesh.



“I decided to get married at my in-laws place in Madhya Pradesh because I knew that the coronavirus situation was not going to improve any time soon,” Raikwar said.

