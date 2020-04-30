Sections
Home / It's Viral / Groom ties mangalsutra to bride via video call

Groom ties mangalsutra to bride via video call

While the groom was in Kerala’s Kottayan, the bride got stuck in Lucknow with her mother and brother when the lockdown was announced.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:27 IST

By Asian News International, Kottayam Kerala

The couple got married through video call. (ANI)

The Coronavirus lockdown threw spanner in the wedding plans of Sreejith Nadesan and Anjana, until they found a way to get married- through a video call.

While the groom was in Kerala’s Kottayan, the bride got stuck in Lucknow with her mother and brother when the lockdown was announced.

Pundits said there was no other auspicious date for the next two years, hence the marriage could not be postponed.

“I had booked tickets for April 18 for Kerala. But due to the lockdown, flight services were suspended. The family did not want to miss the auspicious day and it was decided that the marriage will be solemnised online,” Anjana told reporters.



Nadesan is working with a bank, Anjana is a software engineer.

Their ‘on-line’ wedding ceremony was the coming together of technology and rituals. The groom tied the auspicious Mangalsutra around the bride’s image in the video call.

Nadesan and Anjana, now the man and wife, wait for the travel restrictions to ease, so that they can meet and host a reception to their family and friends.

This is not the first time that a couple had to solemnised their marriage through a video call amidst lockdown.

Last month, Patna’s Sadiya Nasreen and Uttar Pradesh’s Danish Raza had their Nikah (Muslim wedding vows) through a video call.

A day before their big day, government announced measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Travels were restricted, flights and trains suspended- making it difficult for the guests to get together for the wedding.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Apr 30, 2020 21:34 IST
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Apr 30, 2020 20:23 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Cops stop 57 labourers from cycling to their hometown
Apr 30, 2020 21:38 IST
PSG declared French league champion as season ends early
Apr 30, 2020 21:36 IST
Amid lockdown, para-legal volunteers distribute ration to underprivileged in Ludhiana
Apr 30, 2020 21:41 IST
Sources of 8 Covid-19 cases, including GMCH OT attendant from Bapu Dham, still untraced
Apr 30, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.