Sections
Home / It's Viral / Group of fish hitches a ride in a pregnant whale shark’s mouth. It may remind you of a funny scene from Finding Nemo

Group of fish hitches a ride in a pregnant whale shark’s mouth. It may remind you of a funny scene from Finding Nemo

Excuse me? Yes, lady whale shark? It looks like you have a little something stuck in your teeth.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:12 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A squad of remoras uses a whale shark’s mouth for a free ride (Facebook/@Evans Baudin)

Most of the time, Mother Nature is a whole lot mesmerising. But sometimes, she is a little unusual. This photographer’s underwater shot of a pregnant whale shark giving a lift to a squad of remoras captures this intriguingly beautiful essence of nature.

Evans Baudin shared this photo, taken underwater near the Mexican city Cabo San Lucas, on his Facebook account on June 6. The image was shared along with a caption reading, “Yesterday, I met one of the most beautiful creatures I have ever seen...A whale shark for the book! An adult pregnant female, +12 meters! She was so massive that even a whole squad of remoras used her mouth to a free ride! Thank you mother nature, it was a wonderful day with an absolutely unbelievable creature”.

This is probably the most magnificent example of animals being bros we’ve ever seen. Doesn’t this picture remind you of this scene from Finding Nemo?



Since being shared, Baudin’s post has received over 1,000 shares and more than 100 comments on Facebook. Additionally, the picture is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Twitter.



Here is how netizens reacted to the ‘whale bus’. One Facebook user said, “Absolutely amazing”. While another individual wrote, “Take me to see whale sharks”.

A Twitter user was a little concerned about the mother-to-be’s health. They inquired, “Yikes, how does this whale shark even feed or breath?” To which shark biologist, Simon J Pierce responded with, “As long as the water is still flowing over the gills the shark should be okay, but still, OMG”.

Somebody also left this hilariously well-timed GIF on the thread:

What are your thoughts on this unique underwater photograph?

Also Read | Cuteness alert! Penguin meets the Belugas and netizens can’t have enough of it. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Jun 09, 2020 17:08 IST
Nagpur Police shares Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah inspired advisory post
Jun 09, 2020 17:05 IST
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
Jun 09, 2020 17:11 IST
Squad of remoras hitches a ride in a pregnant whale shark’s mouth
Jun 09, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.