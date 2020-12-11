Gucci’s ‘upside-down’ sunglasses spark laughter, people react with jokes

Often from the vast world of fashion such products emerge that may leave you with the question “Par kyun?”. The latest inclusion to that list is an eyewear launched by fashion brand Gucci. It’s called Inverted cat eye sunglasses. People can’t keep calm and are looking for jokes and memes to react to the ‘upside-down’ sunglasses.

The hullabaloo started when some people on Twitter posted screenshots of the product from the fashion brand’s site. Just like this one by American-Iranian novelist Porochista Khakpour. “Gucci why are we doing this,” she wrote and shared this image:

In the following tweet, she shared that she gets that it’s been a rough year. Khakpour further informed in her tweet that the product is priced at $755 (converted to Indian currency it’s about Rs 56,000).

British multinational optical retail chain Specsavers also took to Twitter to share their reaction. They tagged Gucci and wrote “we need to talk.” Take a look:

Both the posts received tons of comments from people. From being reminded of how they used to wear glasses upside-down as kids to sharing hilarious memes and Gifs, people came up with all sorts of comments. A few were also reminded of other unusual fashion products.

“This is one of those ‘just because you can, doesn’t mean you should’ moments,” wrote a Twitter user. “I’ve been known to be quite adventurous with glasses- but that’s a hard no from me,” expressed another. “I’m speechless,” confessed a third.

According to the product description on Gucci website, it is “an unconventional take on the ‘50s and ‘60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an ‘upside down’ effect.”

What do you think? Would you like to try them?

