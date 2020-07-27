Gudiya the baby rhino starts grazing, video is all kinds of adorable

Sections
Now, a little older and bigger, check out another adorable video of Gudiya, the baby rhino with her mother.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:23 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Born to rhino Gauri, Gudiya is a lot bigger now. (Twitter@DEFCCOfficial)

If cute baby animal videos make your heart happy, here’s a video of a baby rhino that will do the trick. This video shows a baby rhino named Gudiya, a resident of Patna Zoo, who has started grazing.

Chances are you already know about Gudiya. A few months ago, the Twitter handle of the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, shared a video of the calf taking her first wobbly steps. Born to rhino Gauri, Gudiya was a newborn at the time.

Now, a little older and bigger, here’s another adorable video of the calf with her mother shared by the same Twitter handle.

“Recently born baby Rhino Gudiya with her awe-inducing presence and unique appearance started grazing at Patna Zoo. Look at her confident, steady gaze!” says the tweet. Take a look at the delightful video:



Shared some 16 hours ago, the video has collected over 400 likes from tweeple.

Another video of a baby rhino made people smile a few days ago. The clip, shared on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter account, shows Apollo, a baby rhino squeaking loudly, something he does to let people know he’s hungry or if his keeper his away.

What do you think about these adorable baby rhino?

Also Read | Baby rhino plants ‘kiss of love’ on mom. Picture is super adorable

