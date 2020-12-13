Sections
Guest gets wedding food delivered at home, concept impresses people

The unusual concept has gathered close to 15,000 likes

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 08:50 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the food delivered at the guest’s doorstep. (Twitter/@Shivani)

The outbreak of the pandemic has changed the meaning of “normal” in our lives. What used to be acceptable and usual is not anymore. You must have seen the videos that show people getting married virtually or performing hat-ke haldi ceremony with the help of a paint roller. Now, there’s a latest inclusion to that list and it involves food for the wedding guests.

Taking to Twitter, a user of the micro-blogging site Shivani shared a tweet which has now captured people’s attention. “New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep,” she wrote.

The tweet is complete with four images. The first image shows the invitation card and the second one is of the food packets kept outside a house. Take a look at the post to see what the other two pictures show:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 15,000 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. Most praised the concept.

What do you think of the tweet?

