‘Guest’ on show chases host out of the studio, it happens to be a monkey. Watch

Lobna Asal was interviewing Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman when the incident took place.

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:43 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the TV show host with the monkey. (YouTube/AlHayah TV Network)

Mishaps can happen on live TV shows. And some of them are so unusual that they leave you surprised. Just like this video of an Egyptian TV show in which the host was chased out of the studio by one of the ‘guests’ during an interview. This guest just happened to be monkey.

Lobna Asal, a journalist for Al Hayat TV, was interviewing Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman along with a co-host, reports UPI. The monkey had appeared in the actor’s last project and was a part of the show.

In the video, the animal initially appears to be calm and playful. In fact, it sits on Asal’s lap who pets it too. However, as the show goes on, the monkey starts getting agitated. Suddenly, it gets aggressive and attacks the anchor’s leg. She quickly manages to push it away and runs out from the studio.

As the situation unfolds further, you can hear giggles in the background and her co-host laughs too. There’s a chance this video will make you laugh out loud too.



Take a look at the video, precisely from 26:23 when the incident takes place:

The host, however, took the whole incident sportingly and resumed the show after a quick break. She also shared a laugh about the whole incident.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Reporter goes live on TV with no pants under his suit. He’s going viral

