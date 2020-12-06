Sections
Guinness Record awarded to world’s first Star Wars-inspired retractable proto-lightsaber. Here’s how it was created

Canadian inventor James Hobson worked with lead designer Bogdan Malynovskyy to create a real-life version of this fictional sword.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:45 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Canadian inventor James Hobson. (YouTube/@Guinness World Records)

A team, consisting of a Canadian inventor and a designer, left many in awe when they bagged a Guinness World Record for building the first retractable proto-lightsaber ever to be created. It is safe to say that their skills are ‘out of this galaxy’. This video, which documents the making of a real-life version of the fictional sword, is enticing and may make you say ‘holy Snokes’.

Baby Yoda Baby Yoda Happy GIF from Babyyoda GIFs

Guinness World Records shared the recording on their official YouTube channel. The almost five-minute-long clip has been shared with a caption reading, “World’s First Lightsaber”.

The video starts with James Hobson, the engineer behind this project, introducing his creation in a Star Wars-themed outfit. The clip then goes onto show how this feat was achieved.

Hobson initially states that he will be combining compressed liquid propane gas with oxygen. But, of course, not before putting on some safety glasses.



After doing so, he generates a high-temperature beam that burns at around 4,000 Fahrenheit and can cut through, well, a lot of stuff. Check out the cool creation and more facts about it here:

If you’re left feeling astounded after watching that clip, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has garnered over 3.3 lakh views and nearly 25,000 likes.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, “Awesome”.

Another individual wrote, “I feel like this is the only weapon that makes our world a better place to live”. “This feels like a milestone in human history like the world’s first car. Something people in the future with more refined lightsabers will look back at to see where it all started,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

