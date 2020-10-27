Guinness World Records shares post about 942 kg jack o’ lantern. Video impresses netizens

The spooky festivities on Halloween are bound to remain incomplete without a carved pumpkin, popularly known as a jack o’ lantern. During this time, people go around pumpkin patches to pick out the fruits suitable for carving. And, Guinness World Records have shared a clip featuring a huge carved pumpkin from California made in 2018 that may just blow your mind.

Shared on their Instagram profile, the clip shows the huge jack o’ lantern, carved from a 942 kg pumpkin. The clip starts with a shot of a life-like face on the front side of the pumpkin and slowly pans around to show the back with a spooky surprise inside.

“Largest jack o’lantern (weight) 942.11 kg (2,077 lb) by Cosumnes Community Services District, US,” reads the caption.

“The pumpkin was grown by Josiah Brandt, and carved by Mike Brown, Deane Arnold and Brandy Davis in 2018 for the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival in California,” informs a comment by the Guinness World Records.

Take a look at the detailed clip:

Shared on October 26, the clip has garnered over 9,100 likes and many comments from netizens. While some were awe-struck at the huge pumpkin, others couldn’t stop praising the life-like carving done on the pumpkins. Many dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the creation.

“This is amazing!” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ll be genuinely spooked if I saw this in my lawn at night,” commented another. “Wow! That’s huge,” said a third.

What do you thin of this jack o’ lantern?