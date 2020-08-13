Sections
Home / It's Viral / Guinness World Records shares video of ‘extreme basketball challenge’. It involves a trampoline

Guinness World Records shares video of ‘extreme basketball challenge’. It involves a trampoline

“Wow, this guy can do a front flip slam and I can’t even slam!!Respect,” wrote a YouTube user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:38 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows one of the winner of the competition. (YouTube/Guinness World Records)

It’s thrilling, it’s exciting, and it’s fascinating. Wondering what we’re talking about? It’s a video of an “extreme basketball challenge” shared on Guinness World Records’ official YouTube channel and it involves the use of a trampoline.

“Longest dunk from a trampoline contest - Guinness World Records,” shared with this title, the video is over four minutes long and every second is worth watching. The post’s caption reads, “Two competitors go head to head to see who can bounce, flip and dunk the furthest in this extreme basketball challenge” and the clip shows exactly that. The two contestants shown in the video are Davide Rizzi from Italy and Csanad Karoly Borlay from Hungary.

Take a look at the enthralling clip:



Rizzi, the winner, is part of ‘Dunk Italy’ crew, a basketball freestyle team and bagged the title of farthest forward flip trampoline slam dunk on 18 November 2018, reports official website of Guinness World Records.



Since being posted a few days ago, it has already gathered over 68,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. It has also received more than 2,300 likes and nearly 150 comments from excited netizens.

“Wow, this guy can do a front flip slam and I can’t even slam!!Respect,” wrote a YouTube user. “This is much tougher than it looks,” expressed another. “Nobody: People’s eyes when the dude was jumping up and down on the trampoline,” joked a third. “Amazing,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Man balances eggs on top of each other to make a ‘tower’, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch egg-citing video

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman, boyfriend arrested under Pocso Act in Shirur
Aug 13, 2020 19:22 IST
Coronavirus pandemic makes birth more lonely for women in Peru
Aug 13, 2020 19:21 IST
Large parts of country likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next 2-3 days: IMD
Aug 13, 2020 19:20 IST
21.07 lakh people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3% lower than July 2019
Aug 13, 2020 19:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.