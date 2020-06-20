Gulabo Sitabo meme shared by Nagpur Police impresses Shoojit Sircar

Sections
Nagpur Police’s Gulabo Sitabo meme tweet has left many impressed, including director Shoojit Sircar.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:54 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gulabo Sitabo meme shared by Nagpur Police. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)

Gulabo Sitabo, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, directed by Shoojit Sircar has created quite a stir online since its release on Amazon Prime. Expectedly, the memes from the films are also flooding the Internet. Nagpur Police has now taken the opportunity of the film’s popularity to share a hilarious meme to drive home an important message. Their tweet has left people impressed, including the show’s director.

“You may be lured for riches like Haveli and jaydaad, but the moment you’re asked for your OTP, just say…” wrote the department and shared this meme:

Praising their creativity and agreeing with the message Sircar tweeted:



Sircar’s expression is now being echoed by many. While some couldn’t stop commenting on how creatively the department put forth this essential message, others praised the relentless work the cops are doing for the citizens of the country.



“Kudos to team Nagpur Police. You really are the ‘#Begum’ when it comes to awareness campaigns,” wrote a Twitter user with a reference to an important character from Gulabo Sitabo.

“What do you have in breakfast? Nagpur Police: Innovative sense of humour,” joked another. “Salute to police for all your work,” expressed a third.

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s tweet?

Also Read | Nagpur Police tweets what tarri poha means to them. Chances are you’ll relate to it

