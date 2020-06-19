Sections
Home / It's Viral / Gunner the dog and Delta the dolphin’s friendship is exactly what the Internet needs

Gunner the dog and Delta the dolphin’s friendship is exactly what the Internet needs

Gunner and Delta will make you smile.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gunner the dog meets his friend Delta the dolphin in this image. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

There’s something so pure and beautiful about inter-species friendships. And this one about a land animal and his water buddy is one of them. Pictures going all kinds of viral on Twitter show the friendship between a dog named Gunner and a dolphin named Delta. Get ready, this one will hit you right in the feels.

Twitter user Ken shared an adorable picture of the two friends with the caption, “sorry to interrupt, important news”. No one had any issues with this interruption because, look:

Posted on June 17, the tweet has so far collected over 1.2 million likes and more than 2.2 lakh retweets - and still counting.

As people began wondering about this unlikely friendship and how it came about, Twitter user Emily Pacenta confirmed how the two have been buddies since Gunner was a puppy.



This happy post then made it to the famous WeRateDogs Twitter handle. “Delta lives at a seaside (https://twitter.com/DolphinResearch/status/1271052121924927491) sanctuary in the Florida Keys and has been best friends with Gunner ever since he was a puppy,” says a tweet about the two. They’ve also shared more pictures of the duo.

All these posts and pictures about Gunner and Delta have hit tweeple right in the feels. They’re posting the sweetest reactions about the two.

“What kind of dog is Delta?” asked a Twitter user. WeRateDogs promptly replied with, “slippery one”. Why does that make so much sense?

Someone gave a romantic spin to the whole equation:

This tweet has also got other doggos wondering where their water buddies are at.

 This doggo may not be the only one looking for a water buddy. “I’m so jelly of this frenship!” shared a Twitter user and we’d like to say, us too.

“Hello Water Dog, Hello Land Dolphin,” posted another imagining how the two would greet each other.

We’re in awe of this adorable friendship. What about you?

Also Read | Adorable pug tries ‘attacking’ vet, ends up doing this instead. Cuteness guaranteed

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rupee settles 6 paise lower at 76.20 against US dollar
Jun 19, 2020 14:35 IST
Sixth trial of potential Chinese Covid-19 shot begins with GSK, Dynavax mix
Jun 19, 2020 14:32 IST
This hooman is wearing his cat on a cap. Watch to find out why
Jun 19, 2020 14:31 IST
The Saudi Prince called: How WWE Chairman McMahon changed plans for a match
Jun 19, 2020 14:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.