Gurugram Rain: Omar Abdullah joins Twitter with sarcastic post over waterlogged roads

When heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, Twitter was filled with different reactions. While one section shared posts about enjoying the rain with chai and pakoras, several others took to the micro-blogging platform to share their complaints about traffic snarls and waterlogging. However, when areas of rain-battered Gurugram became submerged under water, tweeple took a more sarcastic route to express their reactions.

From joking about streets turning into small rivers to posting about the need for boats, people didn’t hold back while sharing their biting reactions to the situation.

In fact, joining Twitter in sharing such reactions was National Conference leader and former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah. This is what he tweeted:

Here’s what others posted to share their thoughts on the situation:

On Wednesday, Gurugram received heavy rainfall right from the morning. Photos and videos show vehicles submerged under water on roads.

Delhi too woke up to heavy rainfall which caused major traffic snarls in many parts of the city.