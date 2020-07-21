Gurugram Rain: People flood Twitter with pics of dark clouds

Sections
Several residents of Gurugram have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the dark clouds in the sky before it began raining.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 14:32 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gurugram Rain: A picture of the clouds shared on Twitter. (Twitter/@shreygandhi)

Rain has lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR region. Twitter has since been flooded with reactions complete with videos and photos of the pouring rain. However, people in Gurugram witnessed a stunning sight from their balconies and terraces today moments before rain lashed the area - huge dark clouds in the sky before it began raining.

Several residents of Gurugram have taken to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the scenes that unfolded in front of them. And these visuals shouldn’t be missed.

From sharing their joy about the beauty of the sky to being happy about the rain, here are some of the reactions shared by people on Twitter.

Look at those clouds…



Here’s another picture that indicated the rain coming Gurugram’s way

Of course there were those who posted jokes

And those who couldn’t help share how pretty the sight looked

Here’s a video of the clouds

And then came the rain

Are you a resident of Gurugram? Did you notice the clouds? What do you think about such rainy weather?

