Sections
Home / It's Viral / Guwahati has not been declared a red zone by MHA, says PIB. The claim is false

Guwahati has not been declared a red zone by MHA, says PIB. The claim is false

PIB debunked the false claim with a tweet.

Updated: May 12, 2020 11:22 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PIB took to Twitter to debunk the false claim. (Twitter/PIB)

Press Bureau of India (PIB) took to Twitter to debunk a false claim that seven districts in Assam including Guwahati have been declared as red zones by Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Claim: MHA has declared Guwahati (& 6 other districts) as Red Zone,” PIB tweeted. The agency then clarified that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare categorises the districts under zones and not the Ministry of Home Affairs. “Assam has no Red Zone District as of now,” PIB added.

They also shared screenshots of a local TV channel airing the fake news and a local online news portal making the same claim.



In the same thread, they also shared another tweet specifying that as per a list issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on April 30, only three districts in Assam are under orange zone. The agency further emphasized that there are no districts under red zone in Assam.



People thanked PIB for debunking the false claim and also demanded action against those peddling fake news.

“I think there needs to be an authority that takes action against news served without verification,” wrote a Twitter user. “Why no Action is being taken?” questioned another.

Also Read | Don’t believe that forward about online processing of GST refund, it’s fake

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
May 12, 2020 11:37 IST
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
May 12, 2020 11:56 IST
Migrant worker walking back to Bihar run over by SUV on Ambala highway, killed
May 12, 2020 11:59 IST
LIVE: Overloaded ventilator fire kills 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia
May 12, 2020 11:54 IST

latest news

‘Our unsung heroes’: Amit Shah, Rahul extend gratitude on Nurses Day
May 12, 2020 12:06 IST
Don: Amitabh copied Abhishek’s dance moves for Khaike Paan Banaraswala
May 12, 2020 11:57 IST
Bobby Deol says it was ‘great fun’ working with his son
May 12, 2020 11:56 IST
Overloaded ventilator fire kills five 5 Covid-19 patients in Russia: Report
May 12, 2020 11:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.