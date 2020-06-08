Sections
Home / It's Viral / Hairdresser gives free hair cut to poor children in Mumbai

Hairdresser gives free hair cut to poor children in Mumbai

Ravindra Birari a hairdresser who lives in Titwala One day in a week, he is doing social work and give hair cut to poor children.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mumbai

Ravindra Birari giving a haircut to a child. (ANI)

A hairdresser in Mumbai in a noble gesture is giving free hair cut to poor children living on the roadside.

Ravindra Birari, hairdresser lives in Titwala and runs his own salon in Bhandup, Mumbai for many years. One day in a week, he is doing social work and give hair cut to poor children.

“It is more than two months of lockdown, all salons are closed. Poor children who live on the road can not go anywhere to get their hair cut, so I am giving a free haircut to children,” Birari told ANI.

After the hair cut, a child said, “Uncle is very good. No barber was coming here since lockdown, but he comes here and gives us free hair cut.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Implications of false-negative COVID-19 tests evaluated
Jun 08, 2020 14:05 IST
Rajasthan looks to engage firm to improve livelihood of farmers in agriculture and irrigation sector
Jun 08, 2020 14:00 IST
Asian Paints assures a safe and great painting service to its customers in its new ad film
Jun 08, 2020 13:56 IST
First Covid-19 case reported in Election Commission, staffer’s room sealed for sanitation
Jun 08, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.