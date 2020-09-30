Haldi ceremony with social distancing gets thumbs up from people. Watch

Social distancing has become a part of life for people across the world. It’s a safety measure that everyone should always follow – whether going outside to buy something or attending a family function. In fact, there are several images and videos on the Internet which show people celebrating weddings or birthdays while maintaining social distancing. Keeping this safety measure in mind, a family performed a hat-ke Haldi ceremony in which special attention was paid to the social distancing norm. A video from the ceremony has caught the attention of many and prompted a flurry of reactions on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by many and among them is restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja. “Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!” he wrote in the post’s caption.

In the following lines he explained the importance of Haldi at an Indian wedding. “This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride and groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding,” he added.

The video shows the bride sitting while others apply Haldi on her from a distance with the help of a paint roller.

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of reactions from people.

“What a great invention,” wrote a Twitter user while using two laughing out loud emojis. “This made me smile,” expressed another. “Haha! Such a good idea haldi paint,” said a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?