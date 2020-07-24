‘Handshake’s a handshake’: Friends split $22 million lottery prize over a pact they made years ago

Sections
Tom Cook and Joe Feeney decided years ago that they would split the winnings if they ever win irrespective of who bought the ticket.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:10 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tom Cook and Joe Feene and their families collecting the prize. (YouTube/Wisconsin Lottery)

Meet friends Tom Cook and Joe Feeney who’re setting the bar for friendship really high. The friends are happy winners of a $22 million Powerball jackpot, a prize they split among each other respecting a pact they made years ago.

In a video shared on YouTube by Wisconsin Lottery, the friends speak about their reaction to the big win and this pact they made with each other.

Cook, has been playing the Powerball since 1992. When he realised he finally had the winning ticket recently, he called his best friend, Feeney. Though the ticket had been bought by Cook, the friends had decided years ago that they would split the winnings if they ever win irrespective of who bought the ticket.

“We said whenever the big winner comes we’d split it, so we buy (a ticket) every week,” says Feeney in the video. “That happened many years ago and it just kinda continued,” says Cook, adding, “handshake’s a handshake, man”.



Watch the entire video to see the friends and hear what they plan to do with the winning amount.

The Wisconsin Lottery says, the friends will get about $5.7 million after taxes, reports USA Today.

Well, don’t these friends set a great example for everyone? What do you think?

